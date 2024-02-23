Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

AAOI stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $723.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 132,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 360.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 38,066 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 304,978 shares during the period. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

