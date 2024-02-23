Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $723.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.05. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 12,604.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

