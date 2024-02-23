Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Archrock alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AROC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Archrock Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Archrock by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Archrock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Archrock by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AROC opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.57. Archrock has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Archrock had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 124.53%.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.