Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) PT Raised to $90.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Arcosa Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACA stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.66. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $84.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 770,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,355,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 533.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

