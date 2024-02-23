argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $478.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $472.00 to $478.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of argenx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $526.29.

Get argenx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on argenx

argenx Trading Up 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Shares of ARGX opened at $406.01 on Tuesday. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.