ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 444,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,245,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen acquired 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

