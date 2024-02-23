Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 1,120 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.04. 1,101,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,119. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $178.92. The company has a market capitalization of $314.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

