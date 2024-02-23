Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 13,135 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFSU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. 7,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.