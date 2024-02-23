Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 2,745 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 748,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,728. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.637 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.