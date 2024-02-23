Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 548 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,874 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Water Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.35. The company had a trading volume of 316,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,852. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.39 and its 200-day moving average is $129.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

