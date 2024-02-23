Asset Dedication LLC Buys 129 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.35. 533,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,121. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

