Asset Dedication LLC Buys 555 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 100,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,910,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,177,000 after acquiring an additional 185,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 141,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.