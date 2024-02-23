Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of T traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,398,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,544,566. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

