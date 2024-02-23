Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,985.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,690.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $65.02. 140,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,887. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $65.04.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

