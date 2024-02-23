Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,285 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $2,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.96. 12,533,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,720,516. The firm has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

