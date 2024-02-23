Asset Dedication LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,794. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

