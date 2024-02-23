Asset Dedication LLC Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

