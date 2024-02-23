Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after acquiring an additional 781,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,705,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.75. 20,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,019. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $201.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.24.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

