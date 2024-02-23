Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $96.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,113,139. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $96.16. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

