Asset Dedication LLC Increases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

