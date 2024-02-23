Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,204,005. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

