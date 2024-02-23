Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 1,014 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017,393 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $74,050,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 432,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,697. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

