Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 256 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.12. 406,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.