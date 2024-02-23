Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 2,889 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSMQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 357,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 153,509 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period.

BSMQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.64. 36,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $23.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0488 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

