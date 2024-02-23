Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 81,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 42,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 36,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. 5,289,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,619,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $79.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

