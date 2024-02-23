Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.38. 341,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,350. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

