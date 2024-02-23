Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EEMV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. 387,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

