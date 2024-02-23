AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $91,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $715,198,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

