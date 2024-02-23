ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Gap Up to $28.33

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.33, but opened at $29.91. ATN International shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 72,719 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $571.62 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

