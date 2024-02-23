ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Raymond James currently has $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ATN International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. ATN International has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $436.85 million, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ATN International by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in ATN International by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

