AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

