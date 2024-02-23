Aurizon Holdings Limited (AZJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on March 26th

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Aurizon’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

Aurizon Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.63.

Aurizon Company Profile

Featured Stories

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

