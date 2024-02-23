Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $278.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of ADSK opened at $256.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.60. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $269.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

