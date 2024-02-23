Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) CFO Fredrik Westin Sells 1,318 Shares of Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $113.18.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

