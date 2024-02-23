Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 127.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,831,000 after acquiring an additional 72,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,514,000 after acquiring an additional 361,132 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,782,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,510,000 after buying an additional 44,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,266,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,403,000 after buying an additional 231,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,201,000 after buying an additional 32,944 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

