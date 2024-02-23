AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,632 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.07% of AvePoint worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after buying an additional 7,220,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,382,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after buying an additional 2,553,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 1,519,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 949.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 1,402,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,835,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 1,345,267 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,326,088 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,616.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $476,400 over the last ninety days. 25.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AVPT opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AvePoint

AvePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.