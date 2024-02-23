Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Senior Officer Buys C$19,467.00 in Stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Latta purchased 30,900 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$19,467.00.

Peter Latta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Peter Latta purchased 3,277 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$2,064.51.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE ASM opened at C$0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$76.74 million, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.88. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.71.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

