Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avista updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.560 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.56 EPS.

Avista Trading Up 0.4 %

AVA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. 58,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,125. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 82.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avista

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $1,728,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 530,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after buying an additional 34,537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 83,554 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,526,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,460,000 after acquiring an additional 96,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.