B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTO opened at C$3.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BTO. TD Securities dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.49.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

