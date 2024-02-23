BAE Systems plc (BA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BAE Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

BA opened at GBX 1,232 ($15.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 866.60 ($10.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,256.50 ($15.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,987.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,159.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,081.58.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.36) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.37) to GBX 1,400 ($17.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,156 ($14.56).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angus Cockburn bought 2,000 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.18) per share, with a total value of £20,940 ($26,366.15). Insiders purchased 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,166 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.