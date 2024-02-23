Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.61% of Balchem worth $64,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Balchem by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Balchem by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Balchem by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $155.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.84. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

