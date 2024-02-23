Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.77) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BARC. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.02) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 232 ($2.92).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 163.68 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 481.41, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.50). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,352.94%.

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). In related news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($350,037.77). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

