Barclays Raises Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$9.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.83.

CMG opened at C$9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$810.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.31. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$6.21 and a one year high of C$10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3449748 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$332,623.71. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

