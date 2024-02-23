Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.71.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after buying an additional 16,485,756 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $173,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

