Barry A. Sholem Purchases 40,000 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,343,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,730,000 after acquiring an additional 148,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,242,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,164,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,674,000 after purchasing an additional 875,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

