Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Michael Zaitzeff Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $605,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,855 shares in the company, valued at $265,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Zaitzeff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 24,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $557,984.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,500 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $451,410.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 29,062 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $671,041.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,718 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $470,920.14.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 19,660 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $436,452.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $495,292.44.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BHLB opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $961.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,809,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 777.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 314,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 279,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 215,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

