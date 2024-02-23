Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Up to $14.30

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $15.26. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 32,348 shares.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $569.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $184,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.