Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 18.2 %

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.76. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.