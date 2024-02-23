Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Biogen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $222.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.68 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 637 shares of company stock worth $151,530. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

