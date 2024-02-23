biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMDFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on biote in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.55 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, biote has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.71.

biote Stock Performance

BTMD opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. biote has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $399.45 million, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in biote by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of biote during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of biote by 1,428.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of biote by 9,887.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of biote during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

